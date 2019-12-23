Hair Growth Finding Could Make Baldness 'Optional'

The best way to avoid baldness is to stop hair from falling out in the first place. Now, researchers say a new hair growth discovery might help men keep their locks for a lifetime.

The new insight involves a structure lying within the hair follicle.

“Our major discovery is a previously unknown smooth muscle that surrounds hair follicles and is called the dermal sheath,” explained lead researcher Dr. Michael Rendl. He’s associate director of the Black Family Stem Cell Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

Read more

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Vaccine FAIL: “Whooping Cough Outbreak Closes Texas School Despite 100-Percent Vaccination Rate: Officials”

Vaccine FAIL: “Whooping Cough Outbreak Closes Texas School Despite 100-Percent Vaccination Rate: Officials”

Health
Comments
Can Brain Injury from Boxing, MMA be Measured?

Can Brain Injury from Boxing, MMA be Measured?

Health
Comments

The Most Important FOOD SCIENCE Stories of 2019

Health
Comments

Early-life Exposure to Dogs May Lessen Risk of Developing Schizophrenia

Health
Comments

Obesity in Pregnant Moms Impacts Son’s IQ, Not Daughter’s – Study

Health
Comments

Comments