Haiti hires PR firm after WH ‘s---hole’ controversy

One of the countries that President Trump reportedly derided as a “shithole” during a White House meeting has hired a public relations firm to boost its image in Washington.

Mercury, a global public relations firm with a lobbying shop in Washington, is now working for Haiti, according to forms filed with the Justice Department.

Those disclosures say the firm will manage Haiti’s “print, television, radio, and digital media presence by crafting their narrative and amplifying their message … [and] placing stories, booking media appearances, preparing talking points/media advisories.”

“It is expressly agreed and understood that the Services under this contract shall not include any lobbying activities (national or local) whatsoever,” the documents read.

