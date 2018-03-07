Haiti hires PR firm after WH ‘s---hole’ controversy

Image Credits: RIBI Image Library, Flickr.

One of the countries that President Trump reportedly derided as a “shithole” during a White House meeting has hired a public relations firm to boost its image in Washington.

Mercury, a global public relations firm with a lobbying shop in Washington, is now working for Haiti, according to forms filed with the Justice Department.

Those disclosures say the firm will manage Haiti’s “print, television, radio, and digital media presence by crafting their narrative and amplifying their message … [and] placing stories, booking media appearances, preparing talking points/media advisories.”

“It is expressly agreed and understood that the Services under this contract shall not include any lobbying activities (national or local) whatsoever,” the documents read.

Read more


Related Articles

George Soros Influences Italian Elections, But Media Cries Russia

George Soros Influences Italian Elections, But Media Cries Russia

World News
Comments
This One Video Debunks PM's Claim There Are Zero 'No-Go Zones' in Sweden

This One Video Debunks PM’s Claim There Are Zero ‘No-Go Zones’ in Sweden

World News
Comments

U.S. sailors visit Vietnamese shelter for victims of Agent Orange

World News
Comments

Man ‘Scalped, Mutilated’ In Paris Restaurant By Attackers Wielding Machete and Sword

World News
Comments

Tiny Irish Town Taking Hundreds of Migrants Had No Say, Locals Fear Being Called Racist

World News
Comments

Comments