Haley: 'NKorea Will Be Destroyed' If US Has To Defend Self

Image Credits: Getty.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Sunday “North Korea will be destroyed” if the U.S. is forced to defend itself against the belligerent country.

CNN host Dana Bash asked Haley on “State Of The Union” if President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” remarks last month against dictator Kim Jong Un was an empty threat.

Haley said the threats were not empty and if the diplomatic process with North Korea doesn’t work she “would be perfectly happy to send this over to [Defense] Secretary Mattis” since he has “plenty of military options.”

Read more


Related Articles

Iran Boasts 'Father Of All Bombs' More Powerful Than US 'MOAB'

Iran Boasts ‘Father Of All Bombs’ More Powerful Than US ‘MOAB’

World at War
Comments
Chinese Ambassador to US: Stop Threatening NKorea

Chinese Ambassador to US: Stop Threatening NKorea

World at War
Comments

Kim Jong-un: Nuclear Weapons Program Nearing Completion

World at War
Comments

Globalist Plan To Destroy Europe Exposed

World at War
Comments

Tillerson slams North Korea’s latest missile launch

World at War
Comments

Comments