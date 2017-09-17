Haley: 'NKorea Will Be Destroyed' If US Has To Defend Self

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Sunday “North Korea will be destroyed” if the U.S. is forced to defend itself against the belligerent country.

CNN host Dana Bash asked Haley on “State Of The Union” if President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” remarks last month against dictator Kim Jong Un was an empty threat.

Haley said the threats were not empty and if the diplomatic process with North Korea doesn’t work she “would be perfectly happy to send this over to [Defense] Secretary Mattis” since he has “plenty of military options.”

