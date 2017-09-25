Half of Americans Believe Obamacare Exchanges Are Collapsing

Half of Americans believe that the Obamacare exchanges are collapsing, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The report found that 62 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of Democrats believe the marketplaces are collapsing.

“This month’s findings indicate that most Americans think the ACA marketplaces are facing significant issues and while they favor Congress taking actions to stabilize the marketplaces, they are not confident that President Trump and Congress will be able to work together to make improvements to the marketplaces,” Kaiser explains.

Stability of the Obamacare exchanges was discussed in a series of hearings from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, and one proposal was to fund cost-sharing reduction payments. About two-thirds of Americans believe these payments should be funded, while 28 percent say they equate to a bailout and should be ended. More Republicans—53 percent—say the cost-sharing reduction payments should be stopped.

