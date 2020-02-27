Half of Italy’s Regions Infected with Coronavirus

Ten of Italy’s twenty regions are infected with coronavirus as of Wednesday, with Lombardy and Veneto the two most heavily affected regions in the nation.

So far, 400 people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus, which has resulted in 12 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a report by La Repubblica.

Authorities have identified 258 cases in Lombardy, 71 in Veneto, 47 in Emilia-Romagna, 11 in Liguria, three in Piedmont, Lazio ,and Sicily; two in Tuscany, and one in both Alto Adige and Marche.



The Chinese coronavirus has resulted in 12 fatalities in Italy, but three people are reported to have been “healed.”

Italy’s “Patient Zero” remains at large, but “Patient One” is reported to be in serious but stable condition. The 38-year-old is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Policlinico San Matteo Hospital in Pavia, Lombardy.

