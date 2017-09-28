Half of likely California voters oppose Feinstein reelection bid: poll

Half of likely California voters doesn’t want to see Sen. Dianne Feinstein(D) run for another term, according to a poll released Thursday.

A new Public Policy Institute of California poll finds that 46 percent of Californians don’t believe the long-serving senator should run for a sixth term in 2018. That percentage increases to 50 percent when narrowed to include only “likely voters.”

Just more than half of Democrats in the state, 57 percent, say Feinstein should run for reelection, but she is underwater with independent voters. More than half of independent voters, 55 percent, want Feinstein to retire at the end of her fifth term in January.

A majority of likely voters, 54 percent, approve of the job she is doing, including 71 percent of Democrats.

