Nearly half of women who freeze their eggs fear they may regret it down the line, new research suggests.

While most feel empowered by the decision, one in six have ‘severe regret’ and 49 percent feel more concerned than happy with their move, the study found.

The researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, admit they were somewhat stumped by the results, which came from surveying all of their thousands of patients between 2012 and 2016.

