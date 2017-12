Terror group Hamas is calling for a “day of rage” Friday, urging Palestinians to protest President Donald Trump’s plan to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The group, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., encouraged Palestinians in an official Arabic statement to send a message “with all available means” to Israel after the upcoming Friday prayers.

It added that making Jerusalem the Israeli capital was crossing a “red line.”

