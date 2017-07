Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The man who killed one person and injured six in a supermarket knife attack in Hamburg was a “known Islamist”, officials say.

“He was known as an Islamist but not a jihadist,” Hamburg’s Interior Minister Andy Grote said, noting the suspect also had “psychological” issues.

The man, a failed asylum seeker born in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), attacked customers at random on Friday.

Police said he acted alone and he was overpowered by passers-by.

