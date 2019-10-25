Hammerfall! Justice Dept. Announces Criminal Investigation of Deep State Coup Attempt- Watch Live!

Image Credits: CasarsaGuru / Getty.

The Justice Dept. probe into the origins of the Russiagate fiasco is now an official criminal investigation, multiple outlets are reporting:

The department has turned the administrative review of Russiagate, including the surveillance of Trump campaign officials, into a full-blown criminal inquiry, which gives the prosecutor in charge of the probe, John H. Durham, the power to file criminal charges.

