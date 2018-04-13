Hannity: Comey Wouldn't Know a Real Mob Boss If He Investigated One For an Illegal Server

Image Credits: Brookings Institution / Flickr.

No wonder disgraced former FBI Director James Comey was so bad at running the bureau: He can’t tell a mob boss from a duly elected leader of the free world.

Comey showed his confusion in his first stop on the tour to promote his new book: A sit-down with Clinton sycophant-turned ABC so-called news journalist George Stephanopoulos. It hasn’t aired, but a promo they are breathlessly running tells you all you need to know.

“How strange is it for you to sit here and compare the president to a mob boss?” Stephanopoulos asks a stone-faced Comey, who you may remember admitted leaking FBI documents long after he purposely botched the probe of Hillary Clinton’s illegal email server.

Read more


Related Articles

Dem Senator Badgers Pompeo: 'Is Gay Sex a Perversion?'

Dem Senator Badgers Pompeo: ‘Is Gay Sex a Perversion?’

Government
Comments
Dershowitz: FBI Will Leak Privileged Information About President Trump

Dershowitz: FBI Will Leak Privileged Information About President Trump

Government
Comments

It’s Time To Replace McCain, Durbin & Quiggly With Patriots

Government
Comments

Mike Pompeo Signals Harder Line Toward Russia

Government
Comments

NAPOLITANO: The Real Threat to Donald Trump

Government
Comments

Comments