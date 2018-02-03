Hannity: Manafort, Flynn charges 'need to be dropped'

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday called for the criminal charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn to be dropped. 

Hannity’s comments came hours after Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a controversial memo alleging that FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) officials misused their authority to obtain a surveillance warrant on a former Trump campaign adviser.

“If we as a country, if we care about the Constitution, if we believe in civil liberties, if we believe in those protections, then the special counsel must be disbanded immediately,” Hannity said on his show.

“And by the way – nobody else will say this – all charges against Paul Manafort and Gen. Michael Flynn need to be dropped,” he added. “It’s that simple.”

