Hannity Suggests He Fears ‘Bad Accident’ or ‘Mid-Morning Raid’ at House Over Russia Coverage

Fox News’ Sean Hannity crept into the conspiratorial on Tuesday night by suggesting — albeit with a laugh — that he fears a “mid-morning raid” on his house or “a bad accident in my life.”

As Hannity concluded an interview with Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s upcoming report, the senator complimented the Fox host on how “you’ve been right about most of” the Trump-Russia investigation.

As Graham concluded his gushing, Hannity offered this comment next:

“There’s a bad accident in my life, or some mid-morning raid at my house, that’s not going to be an accident, either. I’d just ask you to bail me out and send me a cake with a file.”

Though he laughed the comment off with Graham, Hannity went on to say, “This is not a joke. This was literally an attempt to rig an election, favor one candidate that should have been charged with felonies. This is about undoing an election, a soft coup against a duly-elected president.”

