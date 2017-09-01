Hannity: 'What we're seeing now is beyond media malpractice'

Sean Hannity says the media is so blinded by their “Trump derangement syndrome” that they can never cover President Trump fairly or tell the truth, and that’s extremely dangerous for the country.

“What we’re seeing now is beyond media malpractice,” Hannity said. “They’re doing a tremendous disservice to you, the American people, and the country by continually spreading lies and falsehoods about the president and advancing their agenda.”

He said the media has been exposed as “purveyors of fake news,” and that’s why Trump continues to call them out on an almost daily basis.

