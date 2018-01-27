Hannity's Twitter Account Disappears Amid FBI Memo Scandal

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s Twitter account appears to be deleted as of early Saturday morning. It is currently unclear what caused the account to disappear.

Visitors to Hannity’s twitter page are currently greeted by a message informing them that the account no longer exists.

Twitter has recently been in the spotlight for political bias after Project Veritas caught numerous employees on camera revealing that the company targets conservatives.

In late 2017, President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly deleted by a rogue Twitter employee before being quickly restored.

