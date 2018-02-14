Rampage: 17 Dead At Florida High School Following Shooting

A suspect is in custody after reportedly shooting 17 people dead at a Florida high school and injuring 14 Wednesday.

Police responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after reports of a student opening fire inside the facility.

Footage allegedly shot by a student from inside the school graphically shows shots being fired.

A video posted by Sputnik News shows SWAT team members entering a classroom and children putting their hands up.

Another student posted Twitter updates while holed up in a classroom.

“The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted after 4 p.m. that a shooter was in custody,” reports CBS News.

Footage shows police taking a suspect into custody.

“Kids were running out full of blood,” one student’s mother, Derval Walton, told the Sun-Sentinel. “Kids were falling in the grass.”

The suspect has been identified as “Nicolas Cruz,” 19, a former student with the “U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program,” The Daily Mail claims.

One student claimed classmates had often discussed that Cruz was a prime candidate to be a future school shooter.

CBS Miami reports the shooter used a rifle and may have also had a shogun, and the father of a student described him as “wearing a black vest with a red shirt… and supposedly he pulled the fire alarm and planned it.”

President Trump tweeted his condolences to the school, and Gov. Rick Scott indicated he was en route to Broward County.

More on this as it develops…


