Happy Festivus! Rand Paul Airs Grievances With Impeachment, Pelosi, Government Waste

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) conducted his yearly airing of grievances as he observed the made-up holiday Festivus Monday.

In line with the fictitious Seinfeld-derived holiday, which includes traditions such as a Festivus pole instead of a Christmas tree, Paul laid out some of the problems he’s had this year with the impeachment sham, out-of-control government spending and his colleagues.

Sen. Paul sounded off on Twitter:

Good morning and Happy Festivus! Today there will be many, many grievances aired, almost all in good fun. pic.twitter.com/I0t9fRD27N — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

I’ve got a lot of problems with you people… pic.twitter.com/UyzjhPRxUh — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

I feel like we have to start with impeachment, don’t you? I’ve got a lot of problems with all of you people and impeachment. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

Take Nancy Pelosi (please). I don’t know if I can stop laughing long enough to air my grievances with Nancy. Her new plan is great – she is going to punish the president by NOT sending his impeachment to Senate? Next, maybe she’ll threaten to NOT send us anymore legislation? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

It’s going to be really hard to live with myself if I don’t get to sit in a chair all day long for weeks at a time listening to people talk about Rudy Giuliani. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

Thankfully, I didn’t have any calls with Rudy, or Adam Schiff would have been spying on me. Of course, the real trouble would have come at Christmas dinner when my Dad asked me what the hell I was doing talking to Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/V4URJN5ISP — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

You do have to wonder how he was the best the President could think of for a lawyer – “hey, get me that guy who spills his guts on CNN and butt dials everyone in Washington. He can keep a secret!” — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

It’s his second best hire behind that guy…what's his name, the guy who kept trying to start all the wars but then got fired on twitter. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

Looking back at that last tweet I probably should narrow that down. Bolton. I’m talking about John Bolton. Not all the other hawks the President hired, didn’t listen to, got mad at and fired. Neocon Apprentice really wasn’t very well thought out… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

Thankfully though, the President usually does listen to his own instincts, which on foreign policy are pretty good. Though if you ask him, he will insist they are PERFECT. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

President Trump grades phone calls the way he scores his golf game, believe me a few mulligans are taken. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

The fact is, everyone in Washington is just mad President Trump didn’t want to spend more of your money on foreign aid. Fine me with me. I say cut it all off, for any reason. Corruption? Cut if off. Starting wars? Cut it off. Stole our Netflix password? Cut it off! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

That reminds me of some of my favorite waste report grievances – your government is terrible and you should really have a lot of problems how you spend it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

“That reminds me of some of my favorite waste report grievances,” Paul said in a segue to profligate government spending, adding, “your government is terrible and you should really have a lot of problems how you spend it.”

Among the spending programs Paul took issue with, a government funded research study into frog mating calls…

Textbooks for students — in Afghanistan…

Textbooks for students in Afghanistan while our teachers use their own money for supplies here…Read more here: https://t.co/nGIE2601nC pic.twitter.com/u1KQJcJ3a3 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

…and a study researching how alcohol and ending up in the ER are correlated.

Paul promised more to come regarding his favorite politicians later Monday:

These are only a few examples but you get the idea. But we couldn’t possibly cut spending right? No waste here, no sir! We will have more of this in a little bit, along with more grievances against your favorite politicians. #HappyFestivus — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2019

