Happy Festivus! Rand Paul Airs Grievances With Impeachment, Pelosi, Government Waste

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) conducted his yearly airing of grievances as he observed the made-up holiday Festivus Monday.

In line with the fictitious Seinfeld-derived holiday, which includes traditions such as a Festivus pole instead of a Christmas tree, Paul laid out some of the problems he’s had this year with the impeachment sham, out-of-control government spending and his colleagues.

Sen. Paul sounded off on Twitter:

“That reminds me of some of my favorite waste report grievances,” Paul said in a segue to profligate government spending, adding, “your government is terrible and you should really have a lot of problems how you spend it.”

Among the spending programs Paul took issue with, a government funded research study into frog mating calls…

Textbooks for students — in Afghanistan…

…and a study researching how alcohol and ending up in the ER are correlated.

Paul promised more to come regarding his favorite politicians later Monday:

