Harrington: Report That Trump Considered Firing Mueller Has Been Used to Distract From FBI Officials’ Text Messages

Washington Free Beacon staff writer Elizabeth Harrington said on Friday that a New York Times report saying President Donald Trump considered firing special counsel Robert Mueller in June is being used to distract from the discovery of controversial text messages between FBI officials.

During an interview with Fox News, Harrington said it was curious timing that the development that Trump considered firing Mueller months ago came out just two hours after lost text messages were leaked by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa).

The released messages have clearly shown top FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page supported Clinton and strongly opposed a Trump presidency. Strzok worked on the investigation into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, and was initially on the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential elections.

The official was removed from the investigation by Mueller once he became aware of the text messages that revealed potential bias. Page had already moved on to another area of the bureau.

