‘Harry Potter’ Fan Sites Blot Out J.K. Rowling’s Full Name over Transgender Thought Crime

Harry Potter fan sites are shunning Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling after she said only women can menstruate.

Two biggest Harry Potter fan sites — Leaky Caldron and Mugglenet — said they will no longer provide links to Rowling’s personal website, cover her personal endeavors, or use photos of her. The fan sites also said they will censor the author’s social media posts.

In June, J.K Rowling faced backlash after suggesting on Twitter that only women can menstruate. The author later clarified her initial remarks by stating, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”



A fiery caller joins the War Room and tells Owen that under no circumstances she will wear a mask.

“I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” she added. “It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Now, according to Leaky Caldron and Mugglenet, the author of the best-selling Harry Potter books must be censored in order to make sure that the fan sites may be “safely enjoyed” by everyone.

“J.K. Rowling has chosen this time to loudly pronounce harmful and disproven beliefs about what it means to be a transgender person,” affirm the fan sites in their joint statement.

Read more

The Infowars Life Lung Cleanse Plus is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!