Harvard Grad Loses Job Over Viral Video Threatening to 'Stab' Anyone Saying 'All Lives Matter'

Recent Harvard graduate Claira Janover went viral on social media earlier this week after releasing a TikTok where she said she would “stab” anyone who told her “All Lives Matter.”

“The next person who has the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity to say ‘All Lives Matter,’ I’ma stab you,” Janover said.

“I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too.'”

Harvard senior Claira Janover threatens to stab anyone who says “all lives matter.” Will liberal colleges and universities ever teach students that speech ≠ violence? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VjiJv9w62N — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 30, 2020

Janover on Wednesday released a video crying about how she was allegedly fired from her job at the high-powered Deloitte accounting firm thanks to “Trump supporters.”

“The job that I had worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me just called me and fired me because of everything,” Janover said while crying. “My job that I worked really hard for!”

SOCIETAL BREAKDOWN, LIBERAL GET'S FIRED FROM JOB AFTER "ALL LIVES MATTER" STABBING VIDEO EDITION! 🤡😅🤣😂🤪pic.twitter.com/w3hxvJHX99 — iammix 🔔 (@iammix24) July 2, 2020

I must say, I’m rather shocked to hear of a leftist losing their job for such comments.

Had she worked for Cambridge, she would have been given a promotion!

The Infowars Life Lung Cleanse Plus is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!