Harvard/Harris Poll: 3-in-4 Voters Favor ‘America First’ Immigration, Trade, War Platform from Candidates

About 3-in-4 American voters favor a populist-nationalist “America First” legal immigration, trade, and foreign policy platform from candidates running for office that prioritizes protecting the way of life and economic security of United States citizens above all else.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds near unanimous support for populist-nationalist candidates among Republicans, conservatives, and President Trump supporters, as well as a majority of support from all voters.

The findings are the latest evidence that the open borders, globalization, and endless wars ideology of former administrations — such as President George W. Bush’s — has very little support with the American electorate.

On Immigration

Voters were asked if they would be more or less likely to support a candidate who said, “We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens,” the kind of populist sentiment often deployed by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In total, about 75 percent of all voters said they would be more likely to support a candidate who made the statement, while about 88 percent of Republicans, 89 percent of conservatives, 75 percent of swing voters, and 91 percent of Trump supporters said they too would be more likely to support the candidate.

