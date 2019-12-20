Harvard Law Prof: Delaying Impeachment Trial Is Highly Unconstitutional

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz called out Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to delay President Trump’s Senate trial on impeachment as “unconstitutional” on Thursday, saying that it is “hard to imagine more of a denial of basic due process.”

In an op-ed for Newsmax, Dershowitz argued that it is unconstitutional to withhold the trial “until the Senate agreed to change its rules, or presumably until a new election put many more Democrats in the Senate.”

“It is difficult to imagine anything more unconstitutional, more violative of the intention of the Framers, more of a denial of basic due process and civil liberties, more unfair to the president and more likely to increase the current divisiveness among the American people,” he argued.

“Put bluntly, it is hard to imagine a worse idea put forward by good people,” he added.

“An impeached president has a right to be tried and acquitted by the Senate,” Dershowitz, who identifies as a liberal democrat, further wrote.

“Denying him and the American people that fundamental right might serve the temporary interests of the Democratic party, and academics who support it, but would do violence to the rule of constitutional law that is supposed to serve all Americans, regardless of party or ideology,” he asserted.

Trump slammed the effort to delay the trial:

So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Pelosi and the Democrats are planning to delay and drag the impeachment process in yet another underhanded stunt.

They may use a delay to effectively discredit Trump’s presidency by calling him ‘the impeached President’.

Dems called it an emergency. They had to rush the impeachment through Congress. Now AFTER a sham impeachment process, they’re going to wait to send the actual Articles to the Senate? They don’t take the Constitution seriously. This is all about attacking the President. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 19, 2019

Following the impeachment vote, Pelosi said she would withhold the articles of impeachment until the Senate makes rules that she determines will be “fair” to the prosecution.

Nancy Pelosi: "We have legislation approved…that will enable to decide how we send over the articles of impeachment." "We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side…so far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us." https://t.co/KV8jBJCHcL pic.twitter.com/LcgasQXGHv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 19, 2019

Democrats may also use a delay to press forward with the Mueller grand jury case, a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn, as well as the effort to access Trump’s financial and tax records.