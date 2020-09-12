Harvard Prof Uses 9/11 To Blame Trump For COVID Deaths

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe used the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks to say that President Donald Trump is “directly responsible” for the coronavirus death toll, which stands at more than 180,000 Americans.
“Tomorrow – 9/11/20 – is the 19th anniversary of the worst day in memory, a day on which 3,000 innocent Americans died needlessly,” Tribe tweeted Thursday night from his personal Twitter account, which is linked on his official university bio.
“But Donald J. Trump is directly responsible for at least FORTY TIMES that many avoidable deaths from Covid-19.”
“It’s the biggest crime of our lives,” he said.
