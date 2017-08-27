Harvey Floods: Alligators Going Door-to-Door as Houstonians Fish Inside Homes

Alligators are walking up to the front doors of Houston residents amid the record-breaking floods from Hurricane Harvey.

Even more, Houstonians are fishing INSIDE their homes:

A neighborhood:

And here’s what’s left of a major intersection:


