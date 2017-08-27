Alligators are walking up to the front doors of Houston residents amid the record-breaking floods from Hurricane Harvey.
#Harvey Floods: Alligators Going Door-to-Door as Houstonians Fish Inside Homes @DRUDGE #tcot #HoustonFlood https://t.co/94UWzTBoYz pic.twitter.com/Ib39b0g3KD
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 27, 2017
Even more, Houstonians are fishing INSIDE their homes:
UNBELIEVABLE: Houstonians fishing INSIDE their home – near I-45 and Monroe. @abc13houston https://t.co/M5jY6YDKaE#ABC13 #Hounews #Texas pic.twitter.com/FZr3eR0IAH
— ABC13 Antonio (@ABC13Antonio) August 27, 2017
A neighborhood:
More photos from Houston
Please stay safe & don't drive
If you move higher in the house have an escape plan#houstonflood #houston pic.twitter.com/AGaaz8OZNf
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 27, 2017
And here’s what’s left of a major intersection:
The water here near #Greenspoint is rising slowly as the showers alternate between light and heavy. Lots of cars stranded along BW8. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/HVJPHNvKkU
— Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 27, 2017