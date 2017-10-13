Harvey Levin: Harvey Weinstein's Contract Allowed for Sexual Harassment, Other Lawsuits

Image Credits: GP Images/WireImage.

TMZ founder and host of FNC’s “OBJECTified” Harvey Levin reported that disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s contract with The Weinstein Company essentially allowed for continued employment should sexual harassment suits arise.

Levin said that in his last contract, from two years ago, if Weinstein is sued for sexual harassment or any other kind of misdeed, and the company is forced to pay a judgement, he can keep his job.

“He has to pay the company back what it paid the victim… and pay a fine,” Levin said on The Story.

He said Weinstein’s prospective fines begin at $250,000 for the first settlement, increasing another $250,000 for each future judgment, with the fourth or further judgments costing him a $1 million fine.

Read more


