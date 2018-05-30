Ann Coulter: Harvey Weinstein and the Clinton Protection Racket

Image Credits: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.

Harvey Weinstein’s recent perp walk reminds me of another great thing about Trump winning the election: Hillary Clinton isn’t president.

A New York Times article on Weinstein’s court appearance noted how the “ground shifted” last year, finally ending the “code of silence” surrounding powerful men. Why “last year,” if this has been going on for decades?

The article explained that Weinstein’s power was enormous, his connections extensive and his willingness to play dirty without bounds. Did Harvey lose his money and connections “last year”?

Nope. But “last year” was the first year of Trump’s presidency, or as I like to think of it, the first year of Hillary not being president. Ever.

The liberal protection racket for sexual predators was always intimately intertwined with the Clintons.

