Watch: Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Arizona Restaurant

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was attacked Tuesday while eating dinner at an Arizona restaurant.

According to TMZ, Weinstein was dining at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort’s Elements restaurant in Scottsdale when the incident occurred.

The man who attacked Weinstein, known as Steve, told TMZ that he initially approached the producer to compliment his films and request a photograph.

Steve said “Weinstein became belligerent” in response and “told him to buzz off.” The manager of Elements refuted Steve’s account, stating Weinstein was “very sweet about it” and shook Steve’s hand after declining the picture.

While attempting to leave at around 9 PM, Weinstein, who was attending the dinner with his “sober coach,” was confronted by Steve and a companion.

Steve, who told TMZ that he had “quite a bit to drink” at that point, said he asked his friend to pull out his cellphone and begin filming.

That’s when Steve reportedly mentioned the numerous allegations of sexual assault and punched the producer twice in the face.

“You’re such a piece of shit for what you did to these women,” Steve said.

A restaurant manager told TMZ that both punches failed to connect, describing Steve as drunk and out of control.

“Both sides agree… the person who filmed the incident asked Weinstein if he wanted to call the police, but Weinstein declined and everyone left the restaurant,” TMZ said.

Weinstein is currently in Arizona attending a rehab center focused on sex addiction issues.

The Hollywood mogul has been accused by countless actors and actresses of using his power at The Weinstein Company to sexually harass and assault women.

Weinstein’s name also resurfaced in the news earlier this week after Oprah, a longtime friend of the producer, gave an anti-sexual harassment speech at the Golden Globes that failed to mention Weinstein by name.

In October of last year, Weinstein said Winfrey called him “to say she was ready to come out and publicly support him” after news of his alleged behavior surfaced. A spokesperson for Winfrey denied the claim.

Amid calls for Winfrey to run for president in 2020, a petition has begun to gain steam online demanding Oprah disavow the producer.