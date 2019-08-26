Harvey Weinstein Facing New Sex Assault Charges

Image Credits: Yana Paskova/Getty Images, Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case has been thrown into further disarray after he was hit for two new charges and a judge delayed his trial by four months.

The movie mogul faced a Manhattan court on Monday to plead not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

The tweak to the case was intended to open the door for Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein in the trial that had been scheduled to start on September 9.

Read more


Sargon of Akkad joins Owen Shroyer live in studio to break down the incriminating evidence that has surfaced after Jeffrey Epstein’s untimely death.


Related Articles

Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Professor: “I Affirm That I am Antifa”

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Judge Rules Medicaid Must Pay For Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgery

U.S. News
comments

New Hamp. Liberals Blame Climate Change For Economic Woes

U.S. News
comments

Wikipedia Has ICE Facilities Listed Under ‘Concentration And Internment Camps’ Section

U.S. News
comments

Comments