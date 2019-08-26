Harvey Weinstein Facing New Sex Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case has been thrown into further disarray after he was hit for two new charges and a judge delayed his trial by four months.

The movie mogul faced a Manhattan court on Monday to plead not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

The tweak to the case was intended to open the door for Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein in the trial that had been scheduled to start on September 9.

