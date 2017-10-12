Harvey Weinstein Is the True Face of Leftist Hollywood

Hurricane Harvey — Weinstein, that is — blew into Hollywood and now, it appears, has blown his career.

Taken down by his own sexual impropriety, the once omnipotent film executive has just fled to “rehab” and may even face criminal charges. Yet he merely reflects a Tinseltown that, even more than Las Vegas, is the real city of sin.

No Clintonesque denials will help Weinstein; the New Yorker obtained an audio recording (below the next paragraph) of the mogul pressuring model Ambra Gutierrez into watching him take a shower. Moreover, this appears the least of his trespasses. The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow reports that during the course of a 10-month investigation he spoke to 13 women who accuse Weinstein of serious sex crimes between the 1990s and 2015.

Read more