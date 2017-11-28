Harvey Weinstein Now Faces Sex-Trafficking Charges

Investigations into the many alleged sexual assaults by Harvey Weinstein are now underway all over the world, with the NYPD, the LAPD, the Beverly Hills Police, and UK law enforcement all looking into possible acts of rape, harassment, and other forms of misconduct.

Now Deadline is reporting that the former producer and his namesake company are facing claims of sex trafficking.

In a complaint filed at the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, legal council for actress Kadian Noble is alleging that “Harvey Weinstein was able to force or coerce Kadian into sexual activity in his hotel room because of his promise to her of a film role and use of his influence on her behalf,” despite having no intention of following through on those promises.

