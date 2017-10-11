Harvey Weinstein Threatened Careers of Stars If They Didn't Wear Wife's Clothing Brand

Harvey Weinstein has today been accused of threatening to sabotage the careers of A-list stars, including Sienna Miller, if they didn’t wear his wife Georgina Chapman’s designs on the red carpet.

The British-born mother-of-two, 41, set up Marchesa in 2004 and even before the scandal over rape and sexual harassment allegations broke, she faced the accusations that the label was only successful thanks to her husband’s Hollywood connections.

Now an LA-based publicist has told the Hollywood Reporter that Weinstein threatened to pull publicity funding from Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman’s 2005 film Trasnamerica if she didn’t wear Marchesa on the red carpet.

