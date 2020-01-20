Has America Forgotten Its Former Glory?

Americans are bombarded on a daily basis with a steady media diet of self-loathing, rather than being given a replenishing drink from the well of American exceptionalism, we are force-fed the rotten fruit of discordance.

The prodigal son within all of us must return back to our connection with the morality which ultimately awards us the promise of freedom given to us as our birthright.

The voices of Salinsky, Marx, and Mao vomiting their madness from the hypnotic trance of the television cannot compete with the raw invention of Jefferson, Franklin, and Madison etched in stone.

It is time for all of us to return back to our true identity, that of simply being an American.

