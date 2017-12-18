Roger Stone lays out the latest in the saga of Al Frankenstein and his magical groping hands.

Actor Tom Arnold went to Twitter to accuse Roger Stone of coaching Leeann Tweeden to help take down Al Franken, but Stone replied to Arnold by telling him he has never even met Tweeden.

Then, former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson came out and said Franken should stay in the Senate until Stone is investigated and Richard Painter, Bush White House ethics lawyer, also says Franken should not resign until Stone’s role is looked into.