Has COVID Conquered Our Country?

Brian Wilson discusses the foundation of the U.S. Constitution, the nature of our government, and the tyrannical medical guidelines that are being forced into law in response to novel coronavirus 2019.

Also, check out: Small Business Owner in Fight for His Life Against Governor Who Says He’s Non-Essential



Perry Allen is not Elon Musk. He’s a small business owner in Knoxville, TN who is getting stonewalled by the Governor who has closed his business even as his wife who works at a hospital is out of work because there’s no patients in this “pandemic.”

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus at 50% off now!