Has Europe Surrendered to Radical Islam?

London, June 5, 2017: A minute of silence is held at Potters Field Park, next to the City Hall, to pay tribute to the victims of the London Bridge jihadist attack three days before.

Those who came have brought flowers, candles and signs bearing the usual words: “unity”, “peace” and “love”. Faces are sad but no trace of anger is visible. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, gives a speech emphasizing against all evidence that the killers’ ideas have nothing to do with Islam.

A few hours after the attack, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May also refuses to incriminate Islam, but dares to speak of “Islamic extremism”. She was immediately accused of “dividing” the country.

Read more


Related Articles

Great Britain Suffering 'Meltdown of a Once Great Civilization'

Great Britain Suffering ‘Meltdown of a Once Great Civilization’

Globalism
Comments
Alex Jones: The Elite Must Surrender Or Be Destroyed

Alex Jones: The Elite Must Surrender Or Be Destroyed

Globalism
Comments

Trump Administration Rejects UN Human Rights Council’s ‘Safe Abortion’ Text

Globalism
Comments

Alex Jones Reveals The Origin Of The Illuminati

Globalism
Comments

David Brock Is The Brain Of The Fake News Media

Globalism
Comments

Comments