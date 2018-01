The same media that fanned the flames of hysterical anti-Trump craziness for a year.

Craziness that led to riots, shootings, and mass Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Is now saying Trump’s crazy.

Oh, the irony.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.