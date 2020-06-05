To protect their First Amendment rights, a group of Hasidic kids reportedly hung up a “Justice For George Floyd” sign to stop police from breaking up their gathering over “social distancing” concerns.

These clever Hasidic kids decided to turn their carnival into a "Justice for George Floyd" rally and now the NYPD cannot break it up. Tonight's Justice for George Floyd Shabbat Services are sure to be interesting as well. H/t @kippahunited pic.twitter.com/pN1JvII0wx — Dr. Jake K. Turx, NhD (not an actual doctor) (@JakeTurx) June 5, 2020

Because New York City is selectively enforcing its Covid-19 ‘no large public gatherings’ guidelines by allowing protestors (and rioters) to assemble despite the lockdown, the kids assumed that the police would ignore their peaceful, religious gathering as long as it’s held in the name of George Floyd.

The city is still technically under lockdown until Monday, June 8.

Even if the police do bust up the Hasidic carnival, the kids have a strong legal case that the lockdown rules are being disproportionately enforced against religious gatherings while certain political protests are given a free pass.

It’s getting harder for New York politicians to hide their political agendas behind everything they do.

If mass protests are okay in New York, then so are religious gatherings – and that’s the beauty of the First Amendment.



