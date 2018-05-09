Haspel: I will not bring back CIA’s interrogation program

President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA vowed on Wednesday not to bring back the spy agency’s controversial interrogation program, addressing early in her Senate confirmation hearing a key point on her record that Democrats and other critics have scrutinized.

“I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, on my watch, the CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program,” Gina Haspel, the nominee for CIA director, told lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Her pledge not to bring back the CIA’s “rendition, detention and interrogation” program came during her opening remarks at her confirmation hearing.

Haspel said the CIA was not prepared to conduct such an interrogation program.

