'Hate Facts': Swedish Man Faces 2 Years in Prison For Saying Somalis Have Low IQ

A man in Sweden faces up to two years in prison over a Facebook post in which he said Somalis typically have low IQs, despite technically being correct.

The 60-year-old from Kungsängen posted, “Only every fifth Somalis have IQ over 70,” on a Facebook page called ‘Stand Up For Sweden’ in September last year.

According to prosecutor Paulina Brandberg, the post targets a protected group of people based on their national origin and is therefore hate speech.

The defendant has neither denied or acknowledged the crime, but could face up to two years in jail on top of a fine after he was charged by the Attunda District Court.

According to British Professor Richard Lynn and his Finnish colleague Tatu Vanhanen, who published a book called IQ and the Wealth of Nations, which made a correlation between IQ rates and economic prosperity, the defendant is technically correct since the average IQ in Somalia is 70.

The IQ Research website lists the average IQ in Somalia as 68.

The case is yet another example of what is now being referred to as “hate facts,” statements that are generally true yet are negative towards minorities or other ethnic groups.

Swedes across the country are being prosecuted for social media posts in which they draw accurate parallels between migrants and crime rates.

A 55-year-old Swedish man was recently put on trial and fined $1,265 for committing a “crime of opinion,” after he posted on Facebook that Muslims, “account for a lot of gang crime in Sweden and other violent stuff like rapes,” despite this being statistically true.

Another example of the public expression of a “hate fact” leading to censure was when Tommy Robinson was suspended from Twitter for pointing out that the large majority of rapists involved in the trafficking of young girls in Britain were Muslims.

“90% of grooming gang convictions are Muslims,” Robinson wrote in a tweet on February 25.

Muslim reformist Maajid Nawaz confirmed Robinson’s tweet to be accurate, commenting, “he’s quoting a FACT.”

