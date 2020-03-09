Hate Hoax: Black Woman Carves "White Pride" Into Sidewalk Outside Black-Owned Gym

Another hate crime hoax was exposed after the words “white pride” were carved into the sidewalk outside a black-owned gym in Tennessee – by a black woman.

Gym owner Derrick Carson arrived at the Johnson City branch of DC Fitness at 5am in the morning to discover the scrawl.

He immediately alerted police but upon reviewing security camera footage, the culprit turned out to be a black woman.

41-year-old Mahagany Teague was subsequently arrested for vandalism and held on $1,000 bail.

As if White people dont get targeted enough by the Democrats.. Mahagany Teague Arrested for Carving 'White Pride' into Sidewalk https://t.co/I7SHpcJwXW — ❌❌❌Angry Americans United❌❌❌ (@LastStand2019) March 7, 2020

“Mahagany’s name may be an attempt to spell “mahogany,” which could be used to describe her pigmentation,” comments Dave Blount, who maintains a ‘hate hoax list’ of similar incidents.

There have been innumerable examples of hate crime hoaxes across America in recent years, all of which feed into the media’s hysterical narrative that white supremacy is on the rise once again.

The most egregious example was of course Jussie Smollett, who was indicted by a grand jury for staging a racist violent attack on himself and blaming it on Trump supporters.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!

———————————————————————————————————————

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!