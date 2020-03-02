Hate Hoax: Man Who Reported Racist Pro-Trump Graffiti on His Vehicles Arrested for Insurance Fraud

A black Mississippi man reported in early February that vandals had spray-painted racist and pro-Trump graffiti on his vehicles.

The man, Trumaine Foster, said vandals had spray-painted “Leave N*****s” and “Trump” on one car and “N*****s” written on another.

The incident prompted an investigation by the Southaven Police and the FBI.

“This had to be unnerving for a quiet family to come out to their cars and see what they saw there,” neighbor Pastor Vincent McCaskil told local news.

“It’s time for us as believers to truly speak up and speak out against it,” he said. “We cannot remain silent against this.”

However, the investigation found that Foster had vandalized his own vehicles in an insurance fraud scheme. Foster owned a body shop and specialized in painting cars.

Foster was taken into custody last week and charged with insurance fraud and tampering with evidence.

“That’s just embarrassing. That’s absolutely embarrassing,” Foster’s neighbor Shelby Littleton said.

“That it was a hoax just kind of made us look silly. To make something up, that just does not make sense to me,” Littleton added.

In the age of Jussie Smollett, it makes perfect sense when you realize that there are leftists out there determined to prove that Trump supporters are racists — even if it means staging hate crime hoaxes against themselves to do it.

Meanwhile, them mainstream media ignores actual racist attacks against Trump supporters which occur on a regular basis.

