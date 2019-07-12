Hate Hoax? UK Politician David Lammy Accused Of Writing 'Hate Letters' to Himself

Far-left Labour Party politician David Lammy has been accused of writing “racist hate letters” to himself.

For Americans who are not aware of Lammy, he’s similar to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar in that he aggressively agitates against conservatives by smearing everyone and everything as “racist” and then plays the victim after receiving backlash.

In this video from YouTuber “The Academic Agent,” he argued that several of the letters Lammy received have the same handwriting and it looks awfully similar to Lammy’s own.

Do we have another Jussie Smollett on our hands or is this just a coincidence?



