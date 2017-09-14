Have smartphones destroyed a generation?

Image Credits: HAMZA BUTT / Flickr.

Tucker Carlson interviews Jean Twenge.


Related Articles

NSA Whistleblower: DNC “Hack” NOT POSSIBLE

NSA Whistleblower: DNC “Hack” NOT POSSIBLE

Science & Tech
Comments
Stevie Wonder’s Blind Belief of Climate Change

Stevie Wonder’s Blind Belief of Climate Change

Science & Tech
Comments

Face It: iPhone X Is Creepy & Mindless

Science & Tech
Comments

Will AI Falsely Accuse You?

Science & Tech
Comments

Trump Admin’s Driverless Car Strategy Wants Businesses To Take The Wheel

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments