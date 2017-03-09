Hawaii Becomes First US State to Take President's New Executive Order to Court

Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

State attorneys asked the federal court in Honolulu to issue an emergency order halting Mr Trump’s new executive order restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

The order also temporarily shuts down the US refugee program. It does not apply to travellers who already have visas.

The state had previously sued over Mr Trump’s initial travel ban, but the lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.

