Hawaii Democrats Want U.S. Congress to Consider Repeal of Second Amendment

A resolution introduced in the Hawaii Senate this week urges the U.S. Congress to “consider and discuss whether the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution should be repealed or amended to clarify that the right to bear arms is a collective, rather than individual, constitutional right.”

The resolution also urges Congress to adopt a proposed constitutional amendment “to clarify the constitutional right to bear arms.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2008 that the Second Amendment “protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”

The 5-4 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller also stated, “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited.”

The Hawaii Senate resolution has been referred to committee and no hearings are scheduled at this time.

Of Hawaii’s 25 state senators, only one is Republican. The rest are Democrats.

Read more



Mike Adams calls upon gun rights advocates to be just as animated about protecting American children from vaccines as they are about guaranteeing U.S. citizens’ their 2nd Amendment rights.