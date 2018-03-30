Hawaii lawmakers approve bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide

Hawaii’s state Senate on Thursday passed a measure that would allow terminally ill patients to seek the help of their doctors in obtaining life-ending medicine.

The bill, which was sent to the governor’s desk for signing, would make Hawaii the seventh state to legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients, Reuters reported.

The measure would allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medication at the request of patients, so long as two doctors deem the patient mentally competent and determine that the individual has no longer than six months to live.

Under the law, doctors would not be allowed to administer the medication themselves, meaning patients would have to take it on their own, Reuters reported.

