Hawaii lawmakers approve bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide

Hawaii’s state Senate on Thursday passed a measure that would allow terminally ill patients to seek the help of their doctors in obtaining life-ending medicine. 

The bill, which was sent to the governor’s desk for signing, would make Hawaii the seventh state to legalize physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients, Reuters reported.

The measure would allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medication at the request of patients, so long as two doctors deem the patient mentally competent and determine that the individual has no longer than six months to live.

Under the law, doctors would not be allowed to administer the medication themselves, meaning patients would have to take it on their own, Reuters reported.

Read more


Related Articles

Study Warns Eating Out Can Increase Phthalates, Lead To Disease

Study Warns Eating Out Can Increase Phthalates, Lead To Disease

Health
Comments
FOIA Documents Reveal CDC's Preferential Treatment to Grantees

FOIA Documents Reveal CDC’s Preferential Treatment to Grantees

Health
Comments

Report: Cause of Death Records Vulnerable to Manipulation of Government Interests

Health
Comments

Report: Opioid Drugs Dragged 1 Million Americans Out of the Workforce

Health
Comments

Dentist: Bring Your Kids, Or Get Reported For Child Neglect

Health
Comments

Comments