Hawaii Officials: Inbound Ballistic Missile Alert 'False Alarm'

Hawaii officials said Saturday that a mobile alert saying a ballistic missile was headed for the state was a “false alarm” after people received the alert detailing an imminent threat.

Sen. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) issued a tweet saying that “there is no incoming missile to Hawaii,” saying she had confirmed with officials the alert was a false alarm.

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also confirmed on Twitter that there was no threat.

U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Cmdr. David Benham said in a statement that PACOM “has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii” and that an “earlier message was sent in error.”

