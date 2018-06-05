Hawaiian Marine Takes Early Lead in Infowars Reporter Contest

Watch our latest entries for the 2018 Infowars Reporter Contest below!

Please read the contest rules in full before you submit your video. If you do, you’ll have a HUGE advantage over your competition. Trust us!

Deadline for entries is July 4th.

Here are the rules – CLICK HERE.

Multiple entries are encouraged.

Below, check out how Greg Reese uses quality editing, good soundtracks and even motion graphics to create compelling, informative new pieces.

This is how you stand out in a contest!

Greg Reese – The Deep State Explained in Five Minutes

Greg Reese – Gay Wedding Cakes

Matt Massie

Samuel Di Gangi – The Government Slaughters Kittens

Samuel Di Gangi – Obama Panders To Hip Hop, Play Doh Fail

Kyle Olsovsky

Ben Matthews – Corruption Disruption

Paul Anderson – MSM 91% Negative On Trump, 9% Positive!

Tell us what you think about these entries in the comments below.