HBO Series Features Drag Queens Hosting Drag Shows as an ‘Olive Branch’ to Small Town America

A group of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race are set to take a tour of small-town American cities to host drag shows in a new HBO reality show entitled We’re Here.

Ru Paul’s drag queen contestants, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley, will seek to normalize drag queens, the LGBTQ agenda, and the queer lifestyle among a list of six small towns from Missouri to Idaho, Variety reports.

“There’s something about drag that is an olive branch to these communities,” series co-creator Johnnie Ingram told the outlet. “A lot of these towns tuck away these conversations, and it’s not something you’re allowed to talk about, so it just sits. And so, bringing a big, glamorous drag show to town gets people talking.”

