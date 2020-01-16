HBO Teams with CNN’s Brian Stelter for Documentary About the Rise of Fake News

Just a week after news broke about CNN settling a massive lawsuit over its fake news coverage of Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, WarnerMedia announced Wednesday that CNN’s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter is making a documentary about the rise of fake news that will debut in March on HBO.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News will examine the phenomenon of “fake news” in the age of social media and the impact that the trend has on average citizens, according to a release from WarnerMedia, the parent company of both CNN and HBO.

Brian Stelter is serving as an executive producer of the documentary, with Andrew Rossi directing. The CNN host said in a tweet Wednesday that he has been working on the project for “a couple of years.”

HBO just announced something I've been working on for a couple of years: A documentary titled "AFTER TRUTH: DISINFORMATION AND THE COST OF FAKE NEWS." The film will premiere on TV and online this March. Directed by @a_rossi! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2020

The left-wing CNN has been one of the worst among the elite media’s fake news offenders. CNN came under fire during the 2016 presidential election when it was revealed that the network leaked debate questions to Hillary Clinton via then-network contributor Donna Brazile.

